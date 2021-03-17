Warning issued not to drink Vegas-based ‘Real Water’ product

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials are warning people not to drink a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand, Real Water, after linking it to liver illness in five hospitalized children. Company President Brent Jones on Wednesday said stores should stop selling the product until the issue is resolved. It comes in boxy blue plastic bottles labeled “alkalized” and “infused with negative ions” at stores in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico and the Los Angeles area. The company also was sued Tuesday in Nevada state court by a father, mother and their young son seeking damages and saying they became sick from the water.