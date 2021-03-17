WHA cites COVID-19 as driving force behind state healthcare difficulties

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Hospital Association released its annual report on the state of healthcare in Wisconsin Wednesday, discussing the stress the coronavirus has added to the state's healthcare systems.

Entry-level healthcare positions like nursing assistants and technicians see more vacancies than any other industry, which created a significant strain on the industry thanks to COVID-19, according to a news release from WHA spokesperson Kelly Lietz.

“This year’s report shows the continued impact of an aging population on the state’s health care workforce. This, combined with the overwhelming effects of a global pandemic, creates an urgency for solutions to maintain the resilient workforce needed to sustain Wisconsin’s high-quality health care,” WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding said in the release.

Wisconsin's aging population, in conjunction with new hires in healthcare not keeping up with retirements, combine to create a phenomenon known as the "Silver Tsunami."

According to the report, as the Baby Boomer generation continues aging, Wisconsin's population will continue to get more and more elderly. By 2030, 10 Wisconsin counties will have 40 percent or more population aged 65 or older.

"COVID-19 is especially cruel to the aged, and its effect on this population is compounded by chronic conditions. The elderly are most prone to require more hospital days and more intense treatment when ill with COVID, and they are most likely to die from the disease," the WHA said in the report.

The WHA also pointed to a lack of funding for public health and emergency response as causes behind increased strain on the healthcare workforce.