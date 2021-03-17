Where Syria uprising began 10 years ago, dissent still rife

BEIRUT (AP) — The city of Daraa was the first place in Syria to explode into protests against the rule of President Bashar Assad in March 2011. Located in the rural south, it had long been neglected, its population overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim and largely impoverished. As the country marks the 10th anniversary of those protests, Daraa is back under government control, but only tenuously. It still feels perched on the rim of an active volcano, boiling with resentments, battered by an economic crisis and rife with armed groups caught between Russia, Iran and the government.