Wind Advisory from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&