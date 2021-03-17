Wisconsin Supreme Court orders Milwaukee judge accused of child porn possession relieved of duties

MADISON (WKOW) -- After the Dane County District Attorney's Office charged him with seven counts of child pornography possession, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered Brett Blomme to be relieved of his duties Wednesday.

Blomme, who serves on the Milwaukee Circuit Court, had his initial appearance in court Wednesday.

According to a letter from the Court, Blomme's criminal charges leave him incapable of performing his duties.

"In the exercise of that constitutional authority and in order to uphold the public’s confidence in the courts of this state during the pendency of the criminal proceeding against Judge Blomme, we conclude that Judge Blomme is currently unable to properly discharge his official duties and that the public interest requires that he be temporarily relieved of those duties," the Court said in the letter.