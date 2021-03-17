Woman with history of airliner stowaways arrested again

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a woman with a history of stowing away on airliners has been arrested for attempting to sneak onto a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Tuesday’s arrest of Marilyn Hartman came two weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have given her probation for a previous attempt to stowaway on a flight. The 69-year-old Hartman is now in custody on a trespassing charge. Hartman allegedly left the facility where she had been staying while on electronic monitoring. The device allowed Cook County sheriff’s deputies to track her as she headed for O’Hare. Deputies activated an alarm on Hartman’s device as she neared Terminal 1, where she was arrested.