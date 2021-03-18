Agents found no evidence of backdated ballots, report says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Postal Service investigators found no evidence of any backdated presidential election ballots in Erie, Pennsylvania. That’s according to a report summarizing the investigation into claims by a postal worker. Pennsylvania was a key target for unfounded claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans after Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden. The report says agents from the postal service’s inspector general’s office found no evidence of backdated ballots after interviewing county and post office employees and reviewing ballots received by the Erie post office. The report also says the employed acknowledged he had no evidence of any backdated presidential ballots.