Alexi McCammond parts ways with Teen Vogue over past tweets

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexi McCammond says she and Teen Vogue are parting ways over her past anti-Asian and homophobic tweets. The 27-year-old journalist apologized yet again for the tweets in a statement she posted Thursday on Twitter. McCammond was tapped as the incoming editor in chief to replace Lindsay Peoples Wagner. But the tweets from when she was a teenager and college student as recently as 2011 resurfaced after the appointment was announced. She was supposed to take over next Wednesday. In an internal email, Conde Nast told the staff that McCammond’s departure comes after other attempts to “find the best path forward.”