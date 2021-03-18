Appeal court reinstates conviction of Flynn business partner

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated the conviction of a one-time business partner of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for acting as an unregistered agent of the Turkish government. A jury in Alexandria convicted Bijan Kian at a 2019 trial. After the conviction, though, the trial judge intervened and overturned the conviction. He ruled that there was no way a rational jury could have concluded from the evidence that Kian was a foreign agent acting under the control of Turkey. But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Court in Richmond ruled unanimously Thursday that the judge showed insufficient deference to the jury, and reinstated the conviction.