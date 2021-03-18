Before Canadians are put on trial, China says it follows law

BEIJING (AP) — China said it has followed the law and protected the legal rights of two Canadians due to go on trial Friday in a case Canada believes is a pressure tactic over its detention of an executive at Chinese telecommunication’s giant Huawei. Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested in December 2018, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges related to her company’s dealings with Iran. Kovrig and Spavor face spying accusations, and Canada says court hearings for the two are scheduled to take place Friday and Monday.