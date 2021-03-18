Biden meets with UN Security Council members to talk climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told the permanent representatives of the U.N. Security Council that the United States will join the international body’s Group of Friends on Climate and Society. The group was launched in 2018 with a focus on the impact that national security policy has on climate change. Biden has vowed that the U.S. will consider climate issues in nearly all policy making and has committed to the U.S. cooperating on multilateral efforts on addressing climate change. That’s a departure from his predecessor, Donald Trump, who largely ignored scientific consensus about the need for nations to take action.