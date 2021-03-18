Biden to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada in first exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is planning to send a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada in its first export of shots. A White House official confirms Thursday that the Biden administration is planning to send 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been authorized by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have been stockpiled in the U.S. should it receive emergency use authorization. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the the transaction before it was officially announced.