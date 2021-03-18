Bob Lindmeier talks climate change during panel discussion with faith leaders

Bob Lindmeier talks climate change during panel discussion with faith leadersNew
(WKOW) -- Faith leaders from across Wisconsin gathered virtually Thursday to urge action on climate change.
The Lutheran Office for Public Policy, the Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and Wisconsin Interfaith Power and Light held an online event called Faith Advocacy for Climate Justice. The group focused on budgetary items related to climate change.
WKOW's Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was one of the guest panelists. He told the coalition it is important we take action now on climate change.
"Each year and year, I've been becoming more alarmed. And concerned to the point where in the last few years, I'm convinced that we are going towards a climate crisis."
The coalition of faith leaders says it supports climate positive action, but is focusing on four priorities:
- Energy Efficiency and Resiliency: Doubling the funding for the Focus on Energy program to support efficient energy usage for both business and residential programs. Authorizing the Focus on Energy program to allocate funds to market PACE programs across the state.
- Renewable Energy & Jobs: Provide $500,000 annually under the Wisconsin Fast Forward framework for training for green jobs throughout the state, which will encourage individuals to follow conservation and environmental career paths.
- Equity: Creating the Office of Environmental Justice within the Department of Administration.
- Farmers and Land Conservation: Authorize $6.5 million in bonding for grants to counties for capital projects that implement land and water resource management plans under the Targeted Runoff Management program.