Bob Lindmeier talks climate change during panel discussion with faith leaders

(WKOW) -- Faith leaders from across Wisconsin gathered virtually Thursday to urge action on climate change.

The Lutheran Office for Public Policy, the Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and Wisconsin Interfaith Power and Light held an online event called Faith Advocacy for Climate Justice. The group focused on budgetary items related to climate change.

WKOW's Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier was one of the guest panelists. He told the coalition it is important we take action now on climate change.

"Each year and year, I've been becoming more alarmed. And concerned to the point where in the last few years, I'm convinced that we are going towards a climate crisis."

The coalition of faith leaders says it supports climate positive action, but is focusing on four priorities: