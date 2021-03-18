Boys & Girls Club of Dane County receives $1 million in kids sports equipment from NFL Combine

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County received more than $1 million in Under Armour football, baseball, track cleats and gloves from the NFL combine to distribute to local children.

B&GC of Dane County was chosen for the donation out of 4,000 other B&GC throughout the country.

The donation is going to the B&GC Sports and Recreation programs, which are designed to help all youth get physically active every day.

“Our out-of-school programs uniquely support youth to mitigate opportunity gaps, and help provide them with the resources and experiences needed to reach their full potential,” said Michael Johnson, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County.

Most of the equipment received in the donation will go to kids in Dane County. Some will be distributed to other Boys & Girls Clubs.

Following the announcement, the club hosted a mini skills & drills clinic at Breese Stevens Field in Madison. Registered kids received free Under Armour cleats and gloves.