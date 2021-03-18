CDC updates guidance for COVID-19 testing

(WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released more extensive guidance for COVID-19 testing.

"Reliable and widely available testing is a crucial part of our effort to stop the spread of Covid-19," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

CDC officials said anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should continue to get swabbed during testing, but rapid tests at different points in time can help catch asymptomatic infections.

This type of testing is known as serial screening and can allow for quick identification and isolation of an infected person. It's especially important when there's a large number of coronavirus cases in a community or a high risk of the disease spreading.

"To end this pandemic, everyone must have equal access to affordable and timely testing with fast turn around time for results to identify infections and reduce community spread," said Walensky.

The guidance is intended for use by health care providers, public health officials, universities, workplaces, homeless shelters and detention facilities.

The CDC reports the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect the results of the COVID-19 viral test.

Additionally, the guidance says antibody testing is not currently recommended to assess for immunity to COVID-19 following a coronavirus vaccination or to assess the need for vaccination in an unvaccinated person.