MADISON (WKOW) -- All four City of Madison golf courses will open this weekend.

They'll all open at 9 a.m. Saturday.

They'll be walking only on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Officials say they will evaluate the weather and course conditions for the subsequent days. Updates will be posted on the city's golf website.

Due to snow cover, only nine holes will be playable at Odana Hills.

Driving ranges are still closed.