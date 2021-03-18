Controlling rodents known as ‘voles’

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the melting snow outside, you might notice your yard looks torn up with crisscrossing trails.

Pest control experts at Wil-Kil in Sun Prairie say those are usually caused by voles, small rodents that can reproduce quickly.

In fact, Wil-Kil quality and training specialist Nathan Hall said a mother vole can have 15 to 50 babies a year.

Voles feed on grass and roots and can damage small trees and shrubs.

The trails you may see in your yard are how voles get from place to place and stay safe from predators.

"Set just regular snap mouse traps... I usually like to cover them with something like like a box," said Hall. "That way it makes it feel more like a tunnel to them, they'll happily go inside."

You can also make your yard a little less hospitable for them by removing wood piles or brush and trimming shrubs and bushes, so they're not so close to the ground.