Conviction, death penalty upheld of Oklahoman in beheading

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The conviction and death sentence of an Oklahoma man in the beheading of a co-worker in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore have been upheld. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied the claims of 36-year-old Alton Alexander Nolen that he was mentally ill and incompetent to stand trial in addition to improper jury selection, improper photographic evidence and prosecutorial misconduct. Nolen was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2014 killing of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods. Prosecutors say Nolen killed Hufford and wounded another co-worker after being suspended from his job at the plant.