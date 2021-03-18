Dane County Board approves resolution condemning hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Thursday night that condemns hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

The resolution says board members stand behind AAPI community members and they will work to bring awareness to, and mitigate, hate and discrimination. Read the full text here.

“It’s horrible that there even needs to be a resolution condemning hate crimes against the AAPI community. I cannot stand by while members of my community are being attacked. It's important to bring awareness to the issue,” said sponsor and board supervisor Elena Haasl in a news release announcing the resolution.