Dane County relaxes regulations for fully vaccinated people

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more and more Wisconsinites receive COVID-19 vaccines, Dane County has lifted safety requirements for citizens who have completed their vaccination schedule.

According to a news release from Public Health Madison and Dane County spokesperson Sarah Mattes, if you've completed your full schedule of vaccines and the two-week waiting period, you will no longer be required to wear a mask or maintain six feet of social distancing when around others who are also fully vaccinated.

"People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 when it has been at least 2 weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna) or at least 2 weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)," Mattes said in the release. "Fully vaccinated individuals must continue to follow all other aspects of the Order, including wearing face coverings and physical distancing when in public."

PHMDC director Janel Heinrich will give more information on the order at Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's weekly press conference.