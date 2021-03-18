Dane County teen receives volunteer award for work on increasing cultural understanding

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Increasing cultural understanding is at the core of the work one Dane County teen does, and that has earned her a Youth Community Volunteer Award from the United Way of Dane County.

Shruti Parthasarathy, 18, was on Wake Up Wisconsin Thursday morning.

The young woman volunteers with several groups, including Heart to Soul in Action and Mindful Kala, which she created herself.

Mindful Kala was brought to life to alleviate mental health and to garner an environment of cultural understanding through Indian Classical Dance.

"I think building cultural understanding is essential In our society, especially when we're undergoing the COVID-19 pandemic, we see Asian American stigma on a really big rise," said Parthasarathy. "And so Mindful Kala aids to increase intercultural sensitivity during such a time, especially about Asian American culture."

Each award winner is given a scholarship. Parthasarathy will put her award toward her education at Yale University.

United Way of Dane County's Community Celebration is going on through Friday and you can still join events virtually. Click HERE to learn more.