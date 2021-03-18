Dutch prime minister powers to fourth straight election win

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative party has powered to a fourth consecutive election victory, in a vote held during a nationwide lockdown and dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The win is forecast in a prognosis Thursday based on nearly 80% of votes counted in an election spread over three days to ensure social distancing amid the coroavirus crisis. The result puts Rutte in pole position to begin talks to form the country’s next ruling coalition. That will most likely include another big winner, the centrist, pro-European D66 party. D66’s leader danced on a table Wednesday night when an initial exit poll showed her party recording one of its biggest ever ballot box victories.