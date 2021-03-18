Feds depopulate Burnett County deer farm after CWD infection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal authorities have destroyed Burnett County game farm’s deer herd after one of the animals tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday that federal agriculture officials destroyed 14 deer on at Schultz Whitetails on March 3. The state agency said the move came after a four-year-old buck at the farm tested positive for CWD in October. State officials immediately quarantined all animals on the farm. Tests of the depopulated herd revealed no infections. The farm’s owner will receive federal reimbursement for the dead animals on the conditions that the farm not hold any cervids for five years.