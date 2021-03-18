Fitchburg gas station burglarized, tobacco products taken

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A Fitchburg gas station was burglarized early Thursday morning and now police are investigating.

The Fitchburg Police Department said at about 12:40 a.m., officers were called to the Capitol Petro in the 2700 block of South Syene Road for an intrusion alarm.

When they got there, officers saw the gas station had been burglarized. They later learned a man entered the store and took tobacco products.

The suspect has not been identified, but authorities provided a description:

A male wearing a stocking cap, multi-colored jacket, and brown pants.

If you have information about the crime you are urged to call the Fitchburg Police Department tat (608) 270-4300.