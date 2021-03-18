Frozen Meals program takes on food insecurity on campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials at UW-Madison say even with fewer people on campus, there's a bigger need for food.

One way the university tackles food insecurity is through its Frozen Meals program.

It takes food that hasn't been served in dining halls and repackages it into frozen meals, which are then distributed across campus.

Students experiencing food insecurity can then get those meals for free.

"When you receive a nutritious meal, you're not thinking about how hungry you are, you're thinking about the test you have coming up the next day or the homework assignment you have to do. And that's what's most important for our student population," said Agnes Sherman, registered dietitian for University Housing.

The program is getting a boost this year through a partnership with UW Hillel, the organization that supports Jewish students on campus.

Hillel provides kosher meals to the program each week.

