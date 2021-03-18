In at least one location, people in Group 1C could get vaccine before Monday

MADSION (WKOW) -- State health officials have said people with pre-existing conditions will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

However, for the FEMA-run clinic at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, there were times available as early as Thursday for people to sign up, even if they marked pre-existing conditions as what qualified them.

While scant appointments were available Wednesday morning between Thursday and Sunday at the Wisconsin Center, those had all filled up by mid-afternoon and the earliest openings were next Wednesday.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said if some clinics have the appointments open, she had no issue with people in Group 1C getting a shot before Monday.

"We want to get vaccine in arms and if people have open slots and have vaccine, I'm not concerned if they're putting people in on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," Van Dijk said. "That was a target date for our vaccinators to plan for."

While DHS officials have previously said they do not expect vaccinators to strictly enforce whether someone has a qualifying medical condition, Van Dijk disputed the idea the vaccine was now unofficially open to everyone.

"I don't think it's gonna be a free-for-all," Van Djik said. "I think what is really important is we want people to make room for those who have these medical conditions to get in the front of the line."

Van Dijk said DHS was relying on two key developments to avoid any issues that would keep the most at-risk people from getting a vaccine if they haven't already; the supply of vaccine available to Wisconsin would need to keep increasing and people would need to put their more vulnerable neighbors ahead of them.

"Let's be good citizens and good neighbors, Wisconsinites," Van Dijk said. "Let people go ahead and get vaccinated."