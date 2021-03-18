Madison mayor speaks out against anti-Asian violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a strong statement in response to reports of an increase in anti-Asian violence.

The statement came in a press release from her office Thursday afternoon.

"The pain brought on by this type of inappropriate conduct not only impacts our Asian neighbors and friends but make[s] our whole community weaker in a time when we need each other more than ever," Rhodes-Conway said. "I stand in solidarity with our Asian community and Asian-American community and wish you healing and safety in these trying times."

The mayor told anyone victimized by discrimination or harassment within the city of Madison to call the city's Civil Rights Department at (608) 266-4910 or email dcr@cityofmadison.com.

Anyone in danger should call 911 or, if you are a student at UW-Madison, UW police at (608) 264-2677.

"The City of Madison does not tolerate harassment, hate speech or acts of violence," Rhodes-Conway said in the written statement. "As a City we work every day to ensure Madison is a welcoming and safe community for residents, students and visitors."