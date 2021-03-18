Man who killed 2 at supermarket pleads guilty to hate crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man already serving a life prison sentence for fatally shooting two shoppers at a grocery store has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes. Federal prosecutors say the October 2018 shootings at a Kroger outlet in Louisville were racially motivated. Gregory A. Bush pleaded guilty but mentally ill in December to two counts of murder. Bush pleaded guilty to the new hate crimes charges Thursday in Louisville. He fatally shot 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vickie Jones at the store. Both victims were Black, and Bush is white. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole on the new charges.