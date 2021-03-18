Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned the manslaughter conviction of a former Oklahoma police officer’s based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. The court on Thursday granted the appeal of 60-year-old Shannon Kepler. He’s a former police officer and member of the Creek Nation who was sentenced to 15-years in prison for the 2014 killing of his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.