Meriter, nurses negotiations resume as potential strike looms

MADISON (WKOW) -- UnityPoint Health - Meriter and many of its nurses are sitting down with a federal mediator to avoid a potential strike.

Some of the nurses at the hospital plan to strike beginning Wednesday, March 24.

The nurses are bargaining for a reasonable work-life balance, sufficient paid time off that does not force nurses to use vacation days when they need sick days, fair compensation for nurses who pick up extra shifts on their days off and protections against the current pandemic and any future public health emergencies.

In a press release Thursday, Meriter detailed its latest offer to the nurses. The health care provider said the proposal included the following:

Average 3.7% pay increase in 2021 and 3.7% pay increase in 2022

Additional 40 hours added to each nurses’ earned time bank (vacation/sick time), prorated by FTE

Incentive pay for picking up extra shifts on short notice

Additional job protection during parental leave

Commitment to collaboratively address employee absences in future public health emergencies

The hospital said that it was "willing to stay at the [negotiating] table."