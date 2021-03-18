National Guard, volunteers called to help search for missing hiker in Rock County

MILTON (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office has called on the National Guard for help in finding a missing hiker in Milton.

Sheriff Troy Knudson told 27 News, after stopping the search overnight, crews began combing the area of Storrs Lake Park again early Thursday morning.

"I don't know how long the search will continue but we are definitely going to give it our best effort here today," said Sheriff Knudson.

They're looking for 66-year-old Kevin Doyle who went for a hike with his two yellow labs around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and never returned.

Courtesy: Rock County Sheriff's Office

"We have reached out to the national guard and they are going to be helping us with a helicopter," Sheriff Knudson said.

While the helicopter is in the area, the search drones will come down so they don't get in the way.

The sheriff said the cold, wet weather has been problematic during the search.

Officials are asking anyone who wants to help look for Doyle to meet at 257 Sunnyside Drive in Milton. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather.

Anyone with information about where he is should call Rock County authorities at (608) 757-2244.