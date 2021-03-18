NCAA Action All Plays Out in Central Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE (WKOW)- The Wisconsin Badgers will play their first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at 6:10 pm against North Carolina in West Lafayette.

Purdue University is playing a unique double role in this year's NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are in the field and their home arena, Mackey Arena, will play host to the tournament games the first three days, including Friday night for Wisconsin and North Carolina.

The West Lafayette area just found out they would be a host city in January when the tournament was moved entirely to Indiana. Local officials are limiting capacity to about 1500 fans per game, so there is not a swarm of basketball fans converging on the city but enough to see a noticeable uptick in hotel room usage and business traffic.

"A lot of them are 75 to 80% occupancy if they're not sold out and then they're waiting for fans who might come in," President-Visit Lafayette Jo Wade said. "So, it's fun to talk to the hotels right now. They've been kind of depressed before. This is making them really happy."

WKOW Sports Director Lance Veeser was told that some hotel rooms are still available if Badgers fans want to come down. But, be warned, tickets will not be cheap. https://wkow.com/2021/03/18/wisconsin-north-carolina-game-is-one-of-the-hottest-tickets-of-opening-weekend/