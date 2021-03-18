New Belleville public library open for business

BELLEVILLE (WKOW) -- Nearly a year after holding a socially distanced groundbreaking, the brand-new Belleville Public Library began its phased opening Wednesday.

According to a news release from Director Bronna Lehman, the new library will allow a maximum of 10 people into the hallway and reception area to collect holds.

As of now, patrons are not allowed to browse library shelves. Lehman said the library does not have a date set for when patrons can use the rest of the library, but the staff is monitoring the COVID-19 case rate and will set a date when the opportunity presents itself.

"We didn't want to promise more than we could deliver on opening day," Lehman said.