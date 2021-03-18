New vaccine clinic to open in Eau Claire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that UW-Eau Claire's Zorn Arena will host a federally supported vaccination clinic beginning April 8, with the capacity to vaccinate up to 1,200 people daily.

According to a news release from Evers' office, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 5 will oversee operations at Zorn Arena, in line with current procedure at Milwaukee's Wisconsin Center.

“As Wisconsin continues to be a regional and national leader in using vaccine available, we’re grateful for FEMA’s support to help build our vaccination efforts on a larger scale to get more shots in arms quickly as we have vaccine available,” Evers said in the release.

The site is expected to have the capacity to vaccinate 1,200 people per day.

As part of the effort, Wisconsin will commit 3,500 weekly vaccine doses to the new clinic.