Nicaragua’s Indigenous tell OAS of killings, land takeovers

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s Indigenous groups are complaining to the InterAmerican Commission on Human Rights about land takeovers and killings that have hit the Miskito and Mayangna communities on the country’s Caribbean coast. The commission is part of the Organization of American States and held Thursday’s hearing by internet link due to the pandemic. Indigenous activists and rights groups say there were 13 killings, eight people wounded and the forced displacement of one community in 2020 linked to armed land takeovers by non-Indigenous settlers. The activists say the government of President Daniel Ortega has not done enough to address the situation, something his administration denied.