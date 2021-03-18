NKorea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will cut diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest a recent court ruling that allows a North Korean citizen to be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that it was announcing “total severance” of diplomatic ties with Malaysia after it committed a “super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.” The ministry says the man was extradited to the U.S for which the the U.S. would “pay a due price.” Malaysia’s top court earlier this month rejected the North Korean citizen’s assertion that the U.S. charge was politically motivated. The man, Mun Chol Myong, has lived in Malaysia for a decade.