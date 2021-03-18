NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown

NEW YORK (AP) — A group of New York City strip clubs are suing New York state, saying it’s not fair that they’re being kept closed when everything from axe-throwing venues to bars with live music and casinos can open up. The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Thursday claimed that thousands of employees are forced out of work by the state’s ban. The “exotic dancing” clubs including “Starlet’s,” “Sugar Daddy’s” and “Gallagher’s 2000” asked the court to declare it a violation of the First Amendment to keep their clubs closed while letting other enclosed establishments open up. The lawsuit comes as the state’s widening of rules for bars and restaurants have led many to open this week. A message for comment was left with a Cuomo spokesperson.