One Good Thing: Flight paramedic treats patient medical debt

When flight paramedic Rita Krenz boards a helicopter, she knows her patients are about to face problems she can’t fix. That weighs on her. A health care system that buries people in debt after a car accident or stroke is chief among her concerns. So Krenz recently turned for help to RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys and forgives medical debt. She started a fundraising campaign that brought in more than $18,000 for the charity. That money has helped RIP Medical Debt buy and forgive the debt of more than 900 people so far, averaging around $1,340 per person.