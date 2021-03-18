One killed in Dane County farm accident

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- One man was killed in a rural Dane County farm accident Thursday, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The 50-year-old man was working on a grain bin auger when it fell and hit him in the abdomen.

Deputies and an EMS crew responded to responded 7771 U.S. Highway 51 in the village of Windsor.

An ambulance took him to UW hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities said additional information will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.