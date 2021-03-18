Only in Wisconsin: Homeless goat goes viral

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Are you missing a goat?

A small goat was apprehended by a Wausau Animal Hospital Technician around noon on Thursday.

According to Jeff Gorr, the manager of the animal hospital, the goat was found wandering the city, which is not a common sight. He says the hospital doesn’t even see goats.

He is now in custody by the Wausau Police, but his story isn’t over.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg posted a photo of him on Twitter, upon his initial rescue. And then a video of his temporary home at the police station

Apparently the PD has a place to put the stray goat up for a bit. I stopped by to officially welcome it to Wausau. pic.twitter.com/UJ8bsvk7wX — ✌ Katie Rosenberg (@katierosenberg) March 18, 2021

The Humane Society of Marathon County also posted a cute photo of the currently homeless goat— and this post is really going viral. As of 4:30 pm it had over 150 comments and nearly 800 shares.

While there are a lot of people claiming to want the goat, including the mayor herself, the search is on for the current owner. If this goat is indeed yours contact the police department or humane society.