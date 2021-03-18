Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is focusing on identifying extremist organizations in the United States that are trying to recruit members from within the armed forces, comparing the challenge to campaigns by international terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, who also used the internet to attract followers. Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón Colón-López says the Defense Department is talking with federal law enforcement agencies as they develop databases on domestic extremists groups, in the wake of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.