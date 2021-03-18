Report: Fresno chicken plant got tip about virus inspection

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California newspaper reports that local health officials tipped off a chicken processing plant in Fresno County about a state inspection during the largest known COVID-19 workplace outbreak in the county. The Fresno Bee says emails obtained through the Public Records Act also show health officials coordinated media talking points during the crisis, withheld information from the public and issued no coronavirus-related corrective actions. Hundreds were infected in the outbreak last year at the Foster Farms plant in southeast Fresno and at least five workers have died. The county says it has taken a collaborative approach with businesses to protect employees and there was no collusion.