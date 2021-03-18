Report inconclusive on who is behind vulgar remark during Madison Common Council meeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A voice and data analysis could not determine who used a vulgar term during a virtual meeting of the Madison Common Council.

Alder Paul Skidmore was accused of directing a vulgar term at a woman during a meeting on September 1. Skidmore denies it was him.

In hopes of finding out who used the vulgarity, the city hired USA Forensic LLC to examine the recording of the Zoom meeting.

The company looked at the recording, but could not make a definite conclusion about who was speaking.

City Attorney Memo on Zoom Recording Review

Council Meeting Zoom Review Report