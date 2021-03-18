Rio Las Vegas owner joins with Hyatt for remodel and rebrand

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Rio Las Vegas hotel-casino is partnering with Hyatt Hotels Corp. to rebrand and renovate the more than 2,500-room property just west of Interstate 15. The two companies said Thursday the redevelopment will affect hotel amenities, the casino floor and stores, food and beverage locations. Dreamscape founder and CEO Eric Birnbaum called the property a perfect space for a multipurpose venue, and welcomed Hyatt’s involvement. A Hyatt vice president promised the development would feature multiple Hyatt full-service brands. Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Dreamscape purchased the Rio from Caesars Entertainment in December 2019.