Search to resume for missing Rock County hiker

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The search for a missing hiker and his two dogs in Rock County is expected to resume Thursday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Kevin Doyle went for a hike in the area of Storrs Lake Park in Milton with his two yellow labs around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and never returned.

Authorities described Doyle as 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

Doyle's home was empty when checked by relatives. His vehicle was found in a parking lot near Storrs Lake.

Authorities searched the area around the lake with drones and dogs. An attempt to ping the location of his phone was unsuccessful.

The search was suspended in the late evening hours but officers expected it to start again in the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock County authorities at (608) 757-2244.

