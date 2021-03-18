Slow-No-Wake declared on Rock River

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office has declared a slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River due to high water levels on Lake Koshkonong.

Authorities said county ordinance requires a slow-no-wake to be put into place on the Rock River when the water levels are above 8 feet on Lake Koshkonong.

The US Geological Survey Gauge currently has the lake measured at 8.05 feet.

Deputies will be placing signs along the river at all public access points between the northern Rock County line and the Indianford Dam.