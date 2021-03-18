Quiet final days of Winter – Spring arrives Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) - Spring will officially "spring" into action Saturday, and we'll end Winter quietly.

First and foremost, if you've stepped outside throughout Thursday you've noticed it's windy. There is a wind advisory for a handful of 27 News counties through 7pm; winds will be out of the northeast between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts, at times, approaching 40-45mph.

The wind speeds will die down as a high pressure system moves in and kicks a low pressure system to our southeast. That means, our Fair Weather Friend will bring just that in time for the weekend - fair weather.

Winds will remain light and skies will stay clear to mostly clear throughout Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night. Starting Saturday night, though, clouds will start to increase ahead of our next system.

That means, if you want to do some planting or yard work, the weekend will be the perfect time to do so. Not to mention, Saturday is the start of Spring!