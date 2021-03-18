Sri Lanka group seeks probe of reporter’s alleged kidnapping

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan media rights group is urging the police to expedite a probe into the alleged abduction and torture of a journalist. However, Sri Lankan police say the journalist lied about being abducted, and has been taken into custody for giving a false testimony. A police spokesperson said Thursday that the current investigation is focused on determining why he fabricated the events. The journalist was arrested on Wednesday, hours after being released from the hospital, according to his lawyer. The Free Media Movement did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries, and hospital authorities declined to comment.