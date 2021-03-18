Staley helps sister battle leukemia, seeks more Black donors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is fiery and animated on the sidelines. But when her sister, Tracey Underwood, was diagnosed with leukemia last year it wasn’t about a game, it was life and death. Staley dove into the fight against the disease, calling doctors and medical centers across the country. She spoke with ex-North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell, who took a year away to fight leukemia. Staley even spoke with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski about getting Underwood into Duke Cancer Institute. Staley galvanized her family in battling Underwood’s condition. Underwood received a life-saving bone marrow transplant from her brother Lawrence. Staley’s now is using her platform to raise awareness for the need for more Black donors and allay fears about becoming donors.