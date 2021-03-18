State senator reintroduces bill to ban conversion therapy

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) reintroduced legislation Thursday that would ban so-called gay conversion therapy statewide, in response to Legislature Republicans moving to defend the practice.

"This week, Republicans in the State Senate and Assembly used byzantine rules procedures to stop the therapists, counselors, and social workers of Wisconsin from doing what they know is right. My colleagues’ actions are cowardly, and do harm to the good people that they have sworn to serve," Carpenter said in a statement.

Earlier this week, state Republicans blocked an attempt by the Department of Safety and Professional Standards to ban the practice statewide, saying the department isn't allowed to pass the rule because the Legislature has not banned conversion therapy in state law.

Conversion therapy is the practice by which medical professionals attempt to persuade LGBT people, usually youths, to change their sexual orientation. It has been discredited by the Human Rights Campaign.

According to The Trevor Project, a charity that aims to prevent suicides in the LGBT community, queer teens who have undergone conversion therapy are twice as likely to make an attempt on their lives.

Twenty other states have already passed laws banning conversion therapy, as have 12 cities in Wisconsin. According to the United Nations, some conversion therapy is classified as torture if the mental or physical damage is severe enough.

The bill is unlikely to pass due to a strong Republican majority in both chambers of the Legislature.